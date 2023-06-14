Jon Hamm and John Slattery Hilariously Recreate Vanderpump Rules Blowup, Andy Cohen Loses It

Bravo

Jon Hamm commits fully to his portrayal of James Kennedy, dropping all of his iconic -- and frankly ridiculous -- insults at John Slattery's Tom Sandoval as the former "Mad Men" co-stars recreate some of the "Vanderpump Rules" most memorable and iconic moments.

What's better than watching James Kennedy call Tom Sandoval a "worm with a mustache" and a "poo-poo head"? How about a little dramatic recreation of those reality moments from the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion by two world-class actors?

It was clear who the superfan was and who was just pouring his best performance into the moment, as Hamm needed no preparation to fully immerse himself into the accent, demeanor and delivery of one DJ James Kennedy.

Slattery, meanwhile, had to ask at one point if he (as in his portrayal of Tom Sandoval) also had an English accent. Nevertheless, he gave it his all with Sandoval's indignation and outrage.

But it was definitely Hamm who stole the show, gesturing wildly and shouting as he delivered all of Kennedy's unbelievably descriptive and unique insults from throughout the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion. It was clear Hamm loves the show, and really loved embodying Kennedy in that moment.

There was one other person who loved it even more, though, with Andy Cohen perhaps more giddy than we've ever seen him. Honestly, him rocking around on his chair with so much joy he didn't know what to do with his limbs only enhanced the overall experience.

It was probably a cathartic release in some ways after the dramatic tension of the three-hour "Pump Rules" reunion that broke down the "Scandoval" cheating affair between Raquel Leviss and Sandoval that destroyed his relationship with Ariana Madix -- and just about everyone else.

During their appearance, one fan asked if they thought Hamm's "Mad Men" character Don Draper was a better cheater than Sandoval, to which Hamm said, "This is a slam dunk. Don Draper is a professional."

"Don Draper would not get caught in this mess," Cohen agreed. "He would have figured out a way."

As for why he's become such a super-fan of the Bravolebrities world, Hamm actually says it's the St. Louis hometown connection he shares with Cohen that drew him in, and the pandemic kind of sealed the deal.

"This last couple of years maybe the pandemic proved like a very fruitful time to really dig in deep into this stuff," he shared. "I think the four shows that I focused on are 'New York,' 'Jersey,' 'Southern Charm,' and 'Vanderpump,' now. I'm digging in with both hands."

Elsewhere, during a very sly and silly "Pillow Talk" segment, Slattery and Hamm revealed some of their bedroom secrets, with Hamm sharing what his favorite kinks are, and the nickname he's given his (as the tabloids have dubbed it) Hamm-aconda.