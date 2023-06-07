Ariana Madix Explodes on Raquel Leviss on Pump Rules Reunion: 'F--- Yourself with a F---ing Cheese Grater'

Bravo

"I wish nothing but the worst f---ing s--- that could ever happen to a person on you," she shouts after the two finally come face-to-face.

The showdown of all reality TV showdowns has finally arrived: Ariana Madix vs. Raquel Leviss.

Tonight, Part 3 of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion airs, showing the absolutely brutal confrontation between the two after coming face-to-face with one another for the first time since Raquel's affair with Tom Sandoval blew up in their faces.

Bravo dropped the first seven minutes of the episode online before it debuts in full later this evening, highlighting what happened in the moments just after Raquel joined the rest of the cast on stage. Up until now, she had been hiding out in a trailer 100-feet away from the studio, thanks to her restraining order against Scheana Shay, who was sent to her own trailer at the end of the last hour.

Madix wouldn't even look in Raquel's direction as she walked out to take her seat. After sitting, she told host Andy Cohen she was "holding up" and was "super embarrassed and not proud of myself" for her behavior. She added, "I know I owe a lot of people in this room an apology."

Cohen then backed things up, showing clips from this season's girls' trip in which Raquel had a total panic attack over an identity crisis. It was right after that trip she and Sandoval allegedly first hooked up.

"My personality did shift this summer. There was a change in my mindset that I started not pleasing every single person around me and I only started pleasing myself," she said, before Lala Kent and Ariana interrupted to say that's when she actually started "f---ing" Madix's man.

"I have been super super selfish," Raquel admitted, setting Madix into a frenzy. "Selfish does not f---ing cover it bitch," she shot back, "diabolical, demented, disgusting, sub human, start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f--ing actions!"

Cohen then mentioned a conversation Raquel and Ariana had during the season, in which Leviss asked about Madix's intimacy issues with Sandoval. Using one of Ariana's buzzwords, he said that the convo seemed "diabolical" to him in retrospect. "I've never seen anything like it," he said, a sentiment with which Lisa Vanderpump agreed.

"At that point, we slept together once and he was very transparent with me in what was happening in their relationship," Leviss is then seen saying in a moment from Cohen's one-on-one chat with her. "I encouraged him to reflect and see if he was really happy because as a friend, first and foremost, I wanted him to be in a situation that made him truly happy."

She then tried to explain herself in front of the group, saying it was a hard scene for her to watch. "I was genuinely coming from a place of, 'Do you want to be in this relationship?' she began, before Madix cut her off completely.

"The answer was yes and you had already f---ed him at that point, so shut the f--- up," Ariana exclaimed. "F--- yourself with a f---ing cheese grater. F--- you, you f---ing suck, you're disgusting and I wish nothing but the worst f---ing s--- that could ever happen to a person on you!"

Sandoval tried to interject saying "we don't live our lives by logic," but the comment only made most of the cast break out into laughter. "I can't, it's such a joke," Madix said, cracking up.

The clip ends with Raquel trying to deflect, saying that neither Lala and James had any right to criticize her since they hooked up with one another while Kennedy was with Leviss. Though James used his youth as an excuse, Lala defended herself by saying she wasn't Raquel's best friend -- adding, "You were a no name and then I met you and f---ing hated you!"