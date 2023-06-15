Emilia Clarke Confirms She Won't Be in Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off

HBO

"Spoiler alert!" joked Clarke.

Emilia Clarke, who played fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones," will not be reprising her role for the potential Jon Snow spin-off.

On the red carpet for "Secret Invasion," Clarke spoke with Extra about the reported new show and if she would be making an appearance.

"I don't think so," said Clarke. "Kit, I love you! I'm going to watch that one because of you, or I am gonna tell you I did."

She jokingly called out Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow, for not calling her about the role, "You're my neighbor!"

"FYI-- you killed me!" exclaimed Clarke, before she added, "Spoiler alert."

Clarke had also previously shared that she does not watch prequel spin-off, "House of the Dragon."

"It’s like if someone said to you, ‘Do you want to go back to your high school and watch them do stuff you did when you were at school?’ You know what I mean?" said Clarke.

When previously asked if she's seen the HBO series, Clarke, 36, paused, before revealing with a laughing, "No. ... It's too weird! I'm so happy it's happening. I'm so over the moon [about] all the awards."

She then praised director Miguel Sapochnik, who was behind several critically-acclaimed episodes of "Game of Thrones" and was co-showrunner for Season 1 of "House of the Dragon." Clarke called him "brilliant" and "wonderful," before she then continued to explain why she refuses to watch "House of the Dragon."

"I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange," she said with a smile. "It's kind of like someone saying, 'Do you want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? You want to go back to that school reunion?' That's kind of how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

Clarke portrayed Daenerys on all eight seasons of "Game of Thrones," which ran from 2011 to 2018 on HBO.