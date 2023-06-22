Frantic 911 Calls Released Over Ohio Father Charged with Killing Three Sons Aged 3, 4 and 7

Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

"There's a girl running down the street saying her stepfather is killing everyone in her family," exclaimed one of the callers.

Two 911 calls have been released following the fatal killing of three young boys, allegedly by their own father, last week in Ohio.

The first call came from a woman who was driving near the home of Chad Doerman at the time of the murders and came across his apparent stepdaughter in the road.

"She said that her stepfather is killing everybody in her house," the woman exclaimed in the call, via Cincinnati.com. "I asked her to get in the car with me and she said she couldn't leave her family. I think she ran to the fire department."

The woman reiterated that the girl told her "she couldn't leave her family," before saying she called police from about three houses down because she was "afraid I was going to get shot myself because I interacted with her face to face."

She also expressed concern that the suspect might have been "chasing" the girl after seeing a car "whip around" a corner nearby, though someone in the background of the call suggested the car belonged to someone at the fire department. The woman was then warned the "steer clear of the area."

The second call came from a man who reported a shooting. When asked how many people had been shot, he replied, "I think two children that I've seen."

Chad Doerman of Monroe Township, Ohio was arrested on Thursday, June 15 after police responded to a number of 911 calls to his home. One of them, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, was from a woman screaming that "her babies had been shot."

Three boys, Doerman's sons aged 3, 4 and 7, were unresponsive when deputies and EMS arrived. All three succumbed to gunshot wounds on the scene. The children's mother, who attempted to protect them, was also shot in the hand.

Doerman was charged with three counts of aggravated murder and is being held on $20 million bond. During his bond hearing, the prosector claimed Doerman had "confessed" to the killings to police and had "planned the events of this day" for some time.

Over the weekend, bodycam footage was released from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office showed authorities arriving at the home -- proceeding with caution knowing the suspect had a rifle on him. In the video, Doerman can be seen sitting on the front stoop of the home with the gun beside him, before being thrown to the ground and handcuffed.

"Man, I ain't trying to hurt nobody. I'm completely sober. Never done drugs in my life," he said to authorities, before admitting that he had done drugs when he was younger but was "sober" now.

"I'm not trying to hurt you," he told the deputies, before yelling at the family dog to go inside.

In the background, the children's mother can be heard screaming, "They're dead, aren't they? What do I do?" She then wailed, "He took my life from me, my life! They're so little!"

As he was being led into the back of a Sheriff's vehicle, he acknowledged his stepdaughter ran for the fire department.