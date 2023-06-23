Bethenny Frankel Reacts After Shady Mention on 'And Just Like That'

Instagram

"Catty housewives are still talking about you," wrote the businesswoman on Instagram after she was name-dropped on the Sex and the City revival.

Bethenny Frankel responded after a shady mention of her name during the most recent episode of And Just Like That.

The Real Housewives of New York alum posted a video on Instagram page Thursday in response to a shady comment about her on the Sex and the City revival.

On the show, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) said she "always finds a reason not to" get a house in the Hamptons, before friend Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) asked, "is that reason always Bethenny Frankel?"

"When you're off tv for years...AND JUST LIKE THAT...catty housewives are still talking about you...," Frankel captioned a video in which she sipped on some wine while the clip from the show played above.

"CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rosè wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture," she captioned her post. "Cheers ladies."

Looks like Bethenny was a good sport about the comment, which appeared in the show's 2-episode premiere this week. In the weeks to come, viewers will be treated to not only the return of John Corbett's Aidan Shaw, but also Samantha Jones!

Despite feuding with SJP in the past, Kim Cattrall is confirmed to return for a cameo at the end of the season.

Cattrall famously starred as Samantha Jones in all six seasons of "Sex and the City," which ran from 1998 to 2004, and two spinoff films released in 2008 and 2018. Over the years, she's continued to speak out about her decision to never return to the franchise following her feud with Parker, but reversed her stance.

New episodes drop Thursdays, with Cattrall's coming in August.