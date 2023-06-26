The View Goes Hilariously Off the Rails as Whoopi Goldberg Misspeaks, Shocks Cohosts Live on Air

ABC

In a conversation about vacation planning on The View, Goldberg was supposed to say the word "beaches." This happened instead.

Whoopi Goldberg had both her cohosts and studio audience at The View in stitches on Monday when she accidentally dropped some foul language while misreading one of her cue cards.

The conversation was supposed to be about a recent poll in the UK about travel, but quickly derailed after Goldberg made a mistake that caught everyone off guard.

"A poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. found that, when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches," she read, before quickly correcting herself and shouting, "Beaches!"

But the damage was already done as cohosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin all burst into laughter at the gaffe. "I personally travel for the beaches," joked Haines, as Goldberg attempted to shift blame to someone in the audience for something that apparently happened off-camera.

"This is y'alls fault!" she exclaimed, before trying to get the conversation back on track. "I will travel anywhere for a good bitch," quipped Navarro, getting a sarcastic, "Thanks!" out of Whoopi.

The hilarious moment comes after Goldberg previously explained that she and her cohosts were all writing their own notes on index cards amid the writers strike -- meaning Whoopi likely misread her own handwriting.

"It is day two of the writers strike, and that means we're still writing things on cards and, hopefully, if we're not sure what's going on, we will ask the amazing Brian over there. Yes, a little hand for Brian. Thank you, Brian!" Whoopi said during an episode last month, referring to producer Brian Teta.

"So, you're going to hear how it would be when it's not slicked up, okay?" she added at the time.