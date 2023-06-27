David Corenswet Cast as Man of Steel Opposite Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane for Superman: Legacy

Getty

Corenswet beat out names like Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for the role.

Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's David Corenswet as Superman!

The actor, who previously starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood and the recent horror flick Pearl, has been tapped to play Clark Kent and his superhero alter ego for DC Studios head and director James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy.

Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, meanwhile, has been cast as intrepid Daily Planet reporter and love interest Lois Lane. After Warner Bros. announced the pairing, Gunn took to Twitter to call the report, "Accurate!" adding, "They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people."

The news comes after the two -- as well as Superman hopefuls Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney and wannabe-Loises Sex Education star Emma Mackey and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor -- held screen tests in full costume at Warner Bros. The men all tested as both Clark and in the Superman suit, with Corenswet reportedly reading opposite Mackey for both of his auditions.

According to THR, both Alexander and Bill Skarsgard are said to be up for the role of Lex Luthor, a part Hoult was initially interested in as well. An confirmation for that villain role should be the next to drop.

Corenswet takes over the role from Henry Cavill, while Brosnahan steps into Amy Adams' shoes for the new film. Cavill and Adams played the duo in Man of Steel, as well as Batman v. Superman and Justice League. Previous Supermen on the big screen include Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh, while George Reeves, Dean Cain, Tom Welling and, currently, Tyler Hoechlin have all played him on TV.

Cavill made a cameo appearance in Black Adam, with a post-credits scene that was supposed to usher back his return in a sequel. After that movie fizzled at the box office, DC Studios saw a shift in leadership and overall reset, and Cavill once again found himself on the outs as Gunn looked to take a younger approach to the character going forward.

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that," Cavill said while confirming his exit from DC back in December. "James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

The first chapter of the new slate at DC is being referred to as "Gods and Monsters" and is made up of five feature films and five TV shows across the next 8-10 years. Superman: Legacy is the first of the 10 announced projects.

The film is being called "the true beginning of the DCU" -- following The Flash and the upcoming Blue Beetle and Aquaman sequel -- and is being written by Gunn himself. It's due out July 11, 2025 and will focus "on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing."