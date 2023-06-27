Jennifer Lawrence Jokes Timothée Chalamet 'Didn't Get My Permission' to Date Kylie Jenner

Getty

The actress and Kardashians superfan shared her thoughts on her Don't Look Up co-star's rumored romance with the reality star.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress and Kardashians superfan -- who starred alongside Timothée in 2021's Don't Look Up -- shared her thoughts on her co-star reportedly dating Kylie while responding to a caller.

"I don't like that he didn't get my permission," she quipped, adding, "but I support it."

Timothée, 27, and Kylie, 25, first sparked romance rumors in the spring.

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight in April, their reported relationship is "not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."

"It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships," the insider added. "It's new and exciting for Kylie, and she's having a lot of fun.

Earlier this month, a source told ET said the rumored couple "like each other and have a good vibe between them," but are "still taking things slow."

"She's enjoying this time and seeing where things go," the person said of Kylie. "She is being mindful of her kids as her main priority is always being a great mom."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul welcomed her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, in February 2018 and 2022, respectively with ex Travis Scott. The former couple dated on and off for almost five years before they called it quits again in January 2023.

Timothée, meanwhile, has previously been linked to Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza Gonzalez and Lourdes Leon.