Lily-Rose Depp Defends Nudity and 'Risqué' Scenes on The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp is defending The Idol amid the criticism it has received over it's graphic sex scenes and nudity.

While speaking to Vogue Australia for her cover story, the actress wasn't asked directly about some of the backlash to the racy scenes in question, but say she was "never interested in making something puritanical."

"We know that we're making something provocative and we are not shying away from that," said Depp. "That's something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning."

"It's okay if this show isn't for everyone and that's fine," continued the 24-year-old actress, "I think all the best art is [polarizing]."

"When it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional," noted Depp. "That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing."

She added that she wasn't "scared" to tackle that material, saying "I think we live in a highly sexualized world ... I think that's an interesting thing to explore."

Depp was directly asked about the Rolling Stone exposé about the show's alleged production issues -- which included losing its original director, Amy Seimetz, before scrapping the almost entirely-finished product and starting over from scratch. When asked about her own experience with series creator Sam Levinson, however, Depp only spoke of him highly.

"I had the best time ever working with Sam and I've said this before, he's my favorite director that I've ever worked with," she said. "I've never felt so creatively inspired and fulfilled and like I learned more, also, I feel like I learned more on this set than I have ever. I've never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly.

"It felt like a really safe creative space," she added.

Her co-star, The Weeknd previously addressed some of the controversial scenes.

"There's nothing sexy about it," Tesfaye said, noting that they used the 1992 film "Basic Instinct" as a "reference" for the series.

"How ever you're feeling watching that scene, whether it's discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters," he continued. "It's all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here."

Tesfaye went on to share thoughts about his character, calling Tedros a "douchebag" and "such a loser."

"You look at him, and this is a score -- Jocelyn might be the biggest score he's ever had. It's very obvious," he told GQ. "He's over-indulging, he walks into this house looking around like, 'Goddamn, am I way over my head? This can be the biggest job I've ever done.' Whatever it is that he's doing."