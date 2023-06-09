Lily-Rose Depp Reacts to SNL Star Chloe Fineman's Hilarious Parody of Her on The Idol

Instagram/HBO

From the constant smoking to the weirdly tiny bra top, "Saturday Night Live" master impressionist Chloe Fineman perfectly channels Lily-Rose Depp's character from "The Idol" in a spot-on parody to her Instagram that quickly got Depp's attention.

Just because "Saturday Night Live" is off the air for the summer (and the ongoing WGA strike) doesn't mean fans are being completely denied. "SNL" master impressionist Chloe Fineman brought her skills to HBO's "The Idol" from the comfort of her home in a hilarious new -- and very NSFW -- video.

The comedian decided to tap into her inner Lily-Rose Depp. A huge fan of the actress, Fineman took every little nuance and character trait from Depp's performance as Jocelyn in the provocative new series starring The Weeknd and pushed it to beautifully ridiculous extremes.

Whereas Jocelyn is always seen chainsmoking another cigarette, Fineman pushed it to the extreme by smoking a handful at a time. To capture Jocelyn's unique style, Fineman put on a black bra (or is it lingerie?) inside out and backwards -- because you can't get much tinier than the strap. Even better, the tag and clasps were so obvious.

"My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail)," Fineman captioned her video, tagging both the show and Depp, who she described as "a GODDESS of talent." The short film was directed by her husband Casey Thomas Brown.

The video may appear nonsensical, with Fineman's Jocelyn talking about her songs and even singing (badly) through a red scarf of sorts held over her face, but it's no more nonsensical than the show itself. In fact, if the show made sense itself, we'd argue these could be spoilers.

She also clearly took advantage of doing this video on her own as she was able to better capture the true essence of the HBO series with extremely off-color language.

"SNL" could never go that far on broadcast television -- we're not even sure they'd let her wear that backwards bra.

Fineman's efforts paid off, though, as not only did her parody quickly go viral with fans loving her fearlessness, but Depp herself jumped into the comments to comment. "I’m loling 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ….. and ur makeup looks bomb," she wrote. Fineman replied, "Obsessed with you ❤️❤️."

Chrissy Teigen couldn't get over "the bra lolllll," while "SNL" legend David Spade weighed in, "Hilar." All of this and only one episode of "The Idol" has aired thus far -- though Lily-Rose's performance and outfits are already so outrageous.