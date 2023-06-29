Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child at 53: 'Never Too Late'

Getty

The baby boy's arrival comes a little more than two years since the 53-year-old supermodel surprised fans by revealing her daughter's birth.

Surprise! Naomi Campbell is now a mother of two.

The supermodel, 53, revealed the news Thursday morning on Instagram, sharing a photo of her, the baby boy and her daughter all holding hands.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," she captioned the post. "A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙"

She added, "It's never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾"

Her post was flooded with messages from her famous friends, including fellow supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who wrote, "Congratulations! ❤️"

"Congratulations Omi!! ✨✨" added Donatella Versace, while designer Joseph Altuzarra added, "CONGRATULATIONS NAOMI!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The baby's arrival comes a little over two years since she revealed the birth of her first child, a daughter whose name is still unknown, in May 2021.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell said at the time. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

She and the baby appeared on the cover of British Vogue a few months later, in February 2022.

Though she never shared the details around the child's birth, she did tell the publication, "She wasn't adopted - she's my child" -- adding that she could "count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her" before the baby's arrival.