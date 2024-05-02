Julia Fox Wants 3-Year-Old Son to Embrace Nepo Baby Discourse: 'He Needs to Own It'

Getty

"It's like I have this very highly coveted thing," the 'Uncut Gems' actress shared. "I want to share that with my son. We need him to be a nepo baby, and he needs to like own it too."

Julia Fox is happy to be raising a "nepo baby!"

In a new interview with Variety, Fox weighed in on the nepotism debate in Hollywood -- and said she's all for raising her 3-year-old son, Valentino, to embrace the privilege he was born into.

In fact, the Uncut Gems actress and fashion maven said she thinks public figures who choose to keep their children out of the spotlight are actually doing them a "disservice."

"It's like I have this very highly coveted thing," Fox told the outlet. "I want to share that with my son. We need him to be a nepo baby, and he needs to like own it too."

She continued, "He can't be like, 'I'm not really a nepo baby,' he needs to be like, 'Yes I'm a nepo baby, and what?'"

Fox has been spotted on red carpets and at fashion events with her son, whom she shares with her ex, Peter Artemiev. He's also set to appear in the music video for her upcoming single, "Down the Drain" -- which shares the same title as her recent memoir.

Despite her pro-nepotism stance, however, Fox told InStyle last month that she takes a pretty low-key approach to parenting, and does almost everything herself without outside help.

"I don't have a nanny, so I do everything: the drop-off, the pickup, the lunches, the feeding, the shower, the bath, all of it, the doctor's appointments, the play dates," Fox said. "I'm doing most of it."

She continued, "Obviously, I’m lucky that my family is here in New York, all the grandparents, the aunts, the uncles. So if I have to go do something, it's very easy for me to call upon somebody."

"And they're all very eager to take care of him because he's just the sweetest, most fun little ray of light," Fox added.