Holly Madison Hated A Playmate After a Fake Storyline Turned Real on Holly's World

"So we brought this Playmate on and had all these literal scripted scenes about her being a villain, and we ended up hating each other in real life," Madison said of her former castmate, Jayde Nicole.

Holly Madison is spilling the tea on her reality television days.

While playing "Spill or Sweat" for Women's Health, Madison reflected on her time on Holly's World.

She recalled when producers brought a Playmate on to be the "villain" for the show and create dramatic storylines, however, the drama then filtered off cameras, too.

"Oh, we had a whole relationship in season two of Holly's World that was fake," Madison told the publication. "They brought a Playmate on named Jayde because they wanted to have a villain for my show."

Former Playmate of the Year Jayde Nicole had previously been cast as a villain on The Hills, too, so it was familiar territory.

Madison said producers were inspired by Teresa Giudice flipping "the table on Real Housewives", referring to the now-historic Real Housewives of New Jersey scene which aired during season 1 in 2009. Giudice was arguing with series alum Danielle Staub and claimed she was defending a friend.

"That changed reality TV forever, and everybody said you can't just do like a cutesy show about a lifestyle anymore, it has to be drama, has to be drama," the 44 year old explained.

"So we brought this Playmate on and had all these literal scripted scenes about her being a villain, and we ended up hating each other in real life," she continued. "Big drama always becomes real drama. Don't even try it."

The former Playmate and ex-girlfriend of late-Playboy creator Hugh Hefner also revealed what the biggest misconceptions about her are.

"I mean people have a lot of misconceptions. I think one I get a lot lately, that I think is just weird because it's so patently not true, is anytime there's a clip of anybody saying anything negative about Hef, and I'm involved, they'll chime in and be like. 'Why does everybody wait until they die to say all this?," Madison shared. "But I wrote a book and it came out while he was still like alive and, well, so that's kind of the one that still annoys me."

Madison's memoir, Down The Rabbit Hole, was released in June 2015 and revealed the dark side of her experience in the Playboy Mansion. Other former Playmates have also released memoirs detailing their time at the Mansion.

Crystal Hefner released her book Only Say Good Things earlier this year in January, opening up about her own time with Hugh Hefner. Kendra Wilkinson also wrote a book about life in the mansion, Sliding Into Home. Wilkinson and Madison appeared on the reality show The Girls Next Door together, which took viewers behind the gates of the world-famous mansion.

"It's always hard to come out and tell your story first, especially when you're crucified for it," Madison admitted on the LadyGang podcast in April 2024.

"When my book came out, [Hefner] was still alive, it was before the MeToo movement went mainstream," she said. "The book was very successful, but I got dragged. Now it's a little bit easier for other people to come out and share their stories."

Both Holly and Crystal dated the late Playboy founder throughout their time in the Mansion.

Hoily was Hef's girlfriend -- and eventually became his "number one" girlfriend -- from 2001 to 2008. She moved out of the mansion the following year.