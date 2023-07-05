DoorDash Driver 'Fired' After Video Appears to Show Him Telling Customer 'F--- You' Over 25% Tip

TikTok

"I just wanna say it's a nice house for a $5 tip," the driver appeared to say while dropping off a pizza in video which has since gone viral.

An apparent interaction between a frustrated DoorDash driver and a customer has gone viral, sparking an online conversation about tipping culture in the process.

Over the holiday weekend, a Texas woman who goes by Lacey Purciful on TikTok uploaded a video of her Dasher delivering a pizza at her home, after ordering it through the app. After dropping off the food, the man appears to be seen telling the woman, "I just wanna say it's a nice house for a $5 tip."

After she tells him, "You're welcome," he then apparently responds, "F--- you" and walks off.

In text superimposed over the video, Purciful asked, "So how much should I be tipping for a $20 pie?" -- signaling her tip amounted to 25% of her food order. She added in her caption, "My lovely Dasher Corey believes I should be tipping 50%."

In a followup post to her page, Lacey shared a screen shot of another order from the same day, claiming she usually tips well "AFTER my interaction with my Dashers." The photo showed she tipped $5.50 before receiving her food, before adding another $5.00 later. She never shared receipts for her pizza order.

"I have worked in the Service Industry for over 10 years!! I do Tip very well. But I also tip on my interaction with the Dasher," she added. "This kind man was so sweet & friendly!! Thanks for being kind!! 😊😊"

In another post, Purciful also claimed the Dasher had been "fired."

DoorDash confirmed to NBC News that the Dasher had been removed from the platform due to the incident in question.

"Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable," said a spokesperson. "Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform — Dashers, customers, merchants — have a safe and enjoyable experience. We expect everyone to treat others with respect and we will enforce our rules fairly and consistently."

They added that they've also reached out to the woman who filmed the video.

The comments for all of Purciful's videos were filled with conversation about tipping culture, as many debated whether or not she should have tipped more.

"wowwww some of these people are so entitled," wrote one who sided with the poster. "[Companies] need to start paying their drivers," added another, "I can't see paying for the food and having to tip I paid for delivery. It makes no sense."

"Of course it's nice to tip but it's not required so he should be happy he got anything," wrote someone else. "I wish companies would just pay their workers fairly so tipping wouldn't be such a big deal," read another comment.

A number of people also wondered how far the Dasher had to drive to get to the home, with one saying a tip should be "equal to the time and effort involved; not based on the price of the product ordered. Another said, "DoorDash tips are based on mileage not purchase price!!! If he drove more than 4 miles, then that too sucked. Go get your own food."

Responding to one person who wondered whether the Dasher had a "far or congested" drive to get to her home, however, Purciful claimed they did not.