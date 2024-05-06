Chilling Texts and Videos Mom Sent Ex Before Killing 3-Year-Old Son, Self Revealed

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

After trashing two homes, she allegedly told her ex he'd have "nothing" by the end of the day -- before sending him a video in which she instructed their son to say goodbye.

Local authorities have revealed a detailed timeline of the disturbing events leading up to the apparent murder-suicide of a Texas mom and her 3-year-old son.

Savannah Kriger, 32, and her son Kaiden, 3, were found dead at Tom Slick Park in San Antonio on March 19, 2024. At the time of the discovery, authorities announced they were treating the incident as a homicide and believed it was a murder-suicide.

Last week, Bexar County Sheriff Sheriff Javier Salazar laid out the department's official timeline of events leading up to the pair's deaths

Per Salazar, on March 18, Savannah left her work around 12:49pm and went to her ex-husband's home, where "it is believed Savannah enters the residence ... damaging his personal clothing, miscellaneous items, and furniture." Her ex was believed to have been at work when this was happening.

She then left his place and went to her home.

"She was at this residence alone at this time. There were some wedding dresses [that] seemed to be laid out on the bed and we believe she fired two shots into her wedding portraits that were positioned on the bed," said Salazar, adding that shell casings in the home matched those found at the crime scene where the bodies were later discovered.

Per the timeline, Savannah then picked up her son from daycare and made a FaceTime call to her ex, who recorded it.

"During the two minute and 13 second conversation, Savannah states in the video, 'You don't have anything to go home to now. You really don't ... And you won't have anything at all at the end of today,'" said authorities.

According to Fox News Digital, she also said, "You left us for a piece of ass ... Daddy left us for some woman he met on the internet ... explain to your son why you're not here." When asked about the damage to his home, she allegedly said he "cared more about [his] material possessions than his son."

By 3:03pm, Savannah and her son arrived at Tom Slick Park. She then attempted to FaceTime her ex again, before sending a text message reading, "Say goodbye to your son."

After another FaceTime attempt, she then recorded a :21 video, "where she and Kaiden appear to be already seated at the drainage ditch where their bodies would be found approximately 19 hours later by law enforcement." Per Salazar, "Savannah instructs Kaiden to say bye to daddy, which Kaiden does. Savannah also apologizes to Kaiden for his daddy not being there, then kisses Kaiden."

While Salazar said there was "nothing graphic" about the video, he noted it was "pretty obvious what's about to happen" next. "It seems to be pretty clear what her intentions are at that point," he added.

After the call, Savannah appeared to look up cartoons on YouTube on her phone. She and her son weren't found until the next morning, after police opening the park during normal patrol found them. Both suffered from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the gun she used was bought by a friend who, at some point, sold it to her legally.

Brian Kriger, who reportedly filed for divorce earlier that month, opened up about the messages he received while speaking with Fox News Digital.

"She sent the message on the tail end of a wire transferring all the money out of [our] joint account," Kriger said. "I assumed she was running with him –- that's what prompted my lawyer to initiate the order for writ to make her appear in court the next day."

"What was going through my head was that I needed to get my son out of her custody as quickly as possible because of her erratic behavior after seeing the damages," Kriger continued. "The only thing that [the Bexar County Sheriff's Office] did was a welfare check to her residence, which was stupid because I told them that she wasn't there, and she had my son and intentions to take everything from me."

Per Fox News Digital, Savannah had a restraining order against her husband in place at the time of the murder-suicide. He, however, claimed she made "false police reports and allegations of domestic violence to take my son away from me."