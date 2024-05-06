Video Shows Terrifying Moment Man Pulled Gun on Pastor During Sermon Being Livestreamed

Glenn Germany/Facebook

A body was later discovered at the suspect's home, while the pastor reveals what the gunman told him after the frightening incident.

A Pennsylvania pastor is thanking a higher power after a man pulled a gun on him mid-sermon.

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested Bernard Junior Polite after he allegedly showed up to Jesus Dwelling Place Church on Sunday and "attempted to shoot the pastor as he was giving a sermon." The incident went down during a livestream.

Pastor Glenn Germany actually shared video of the terrifying moment to Facebook after, showing the moment Polite walked up onto the altar and pointed a gun at Germany's face. The pastor is seen ducking behind a podium while Polite -- whose gun "failed to discharge," per police -- is grabbed by someone in the congregation.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

"The member and the pastor were able to subdue and disarm Polite," added cops, who said the pair were able to hold him down until Troopers arrived on the scene.

Police later found a dead body inside the home where Polite lives; according to CBS, the victim has been identified as 56-year-old Derek Polite.

So far, the alleged gunman has been charged with criminal attempt - criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, per court records via PEOPLE.

According to CBS, Germany spoke with Polite while he was in police custody.

"This guy was just dealing with spirits he said, and he came in and wanted to shoot somebody," Germany said. "He said you ducked a taco today, that's what he told me, and I guess that's slang for you ducked a bullet."

Germany claimed Polite also told him, "He said, 'Look, spirits was in my mind. They got in my mind and they told me come in and shoot the pastor.'"

"I'm thankful to God that I'm still here because he definitely pulled the trigger," Germany also told WTAE. The outlet reported Polite told police he tried to shoot Germany because "God told him to do it,"