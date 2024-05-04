Wife of Father Who Drove Tesla Off Cliff Pleads with Court to Rule Against Prison Time

AP

"Seeing my kids in constant pain is one of the hardest things I’ve had to endure," said the wife of radiologist Dharmesh Patel, who was charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving his family off a California cliff.

The wife of the doctor who has been accused of intentionally driving his whole family -- including two children -- off a California cliff pleaded with the court to spare her husband prison time and instead allow him to receive mental health treatment.

Radiologist Dharmesh Patel was arrested in January 2023 and charged with three counts of attempted murder, after the family's Tesla -- which he was driving -- plunged 250 feet over a cliff dubbed the "Devil's Slide" on the Pacific Coast Highway. His wife and two children, who were 7 and 4 at the time, were in the vehicle.

A court hearing went down last week, as Patel's defense team argued he should be admitted to a two-year mental health diversion program -- which, if completed without issue or further arrests, could lead to the charges against him being dropped. Two doctors who testified on Patel's behalf claimed he was suffering from major depressive disorder with a psychotic feature at the time of the crash.

While appearing in front of the San Mateo County Superior Court via Zoom, Patel's wife, Neha Patel, read a statement asking the judge to rule against prison time, and instead grant him a mental health diversion, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

"I don't want to see Dharmesh prosecuted with any of his charges. I am pleading with the court to grant him his mental health diversion," she told the court.

Neha said her husband had a mental health episode that led to the accident, and that she and her family miss him.

"Seeing my kids in constant pain is one of the hardest things I’ve had to endure," she explained. "Once I tuck my children into bed at night I’m reminded of my own solitude. I really miss my best friend. I really miss my partner in my life."

Per The Chronicle, Neha -- who celebrated her 19-year wedding anniversary with Patel on Friday -- grew emotional while praising her husband's role as a father to their children, telling the court that her son came into her room crying over his father's absence.

"'When is Daddy coming home? He's taking so long, and I miss him,'" Neha recalled her son telling her, before adding that her daughter holds the last gift Patel got her, a stuffed sea turtle, before the accident every night.

"We need him in our lives, and it has been over a year and a half since my children or I have seen or spoken to Dharmesh," she explained. "We are not a family without him.

"The mental health treatment … will not only restore him back to himself, but will restore our family," she said.

While the two doctors who testified in Patel's defense last week claimed he was suffering from major depressive disorder with a psychotic feature at the time of the crash, Dr. Yan Chan -- who was called to testify by Deputy District Attorney Dominique Davis -- said he believed Patel is actually suffering from schizoaffective disorder.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), schizoaffective disorder is a rare, "chronic mental health condition characterized primarily by symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations or delusions, and symptoms of a mood disorder, such as mania and depression." It can be treated with medications, including mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, and antidepressants, along with therapy.

Judge Susan Jakubowski must rule whether or not Patel has a qualifying mental illness and if it contributed to the accident. In addition, the judge will determine if she believes Patel would benefit from mental health treatment and if he presents a threat to public safety.

Although The Chronicle noted that schizoaffective disorder is a qualifying mental illness for a mental health diversion, the judge must conclude that Patel would participate in the full program, which includes taking prescription medications. Chan said Patel appeared reluctant to take antipsychotics when he was hospitalized after the crash, while also citing that Patel's medical records showed that his paranoia symptoms returned after he stopped taking his antipsychotic medication.

In addition, Chan said Patel appeared to have signs of "underreporting" his symptoms, and also noted that he initially claimed that the crash was an accident.

The psychologist testified that Patel presented symptoms of schizoaffective disorder as far back as February 2022. He said Patel believed his mailman was "out of get him" at one point. Chan also expressed his concern that outpatient treatment would be a "ripe environment for these kinds of brewing thoughts to come back."

Meanwhile, Neha claimed Patel "never had an episode" in the 25 years they've known each other, and asserted that her husband would be able to keep his illness under control with her help and treatment.