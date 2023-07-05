Julia Roberts Posts Rare Photo of Danny Moder on Anniversary

Getty

Julia shared a heavy-PDA photo to Instagram

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's marriage just turned 21.

And to mark the occasion, Julia shared a gushing post to Instagram of the two locked in a passionate kiss.

She captioned the shot "💥 21 💥" and added the hashtags "#truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout" to let everyone know of her forever plans with Moder.

Roberts met the cinematographer on the set of The Mexican back in 2000.

He was married at the time but once his divorce was finalized the duo wed on July 4, 2002.

Julia and Danny share three children: 18-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 16-year-old son Henry.

The couple rarely share their personal life on social media but make sure to post on anniversaries and other special occasions.