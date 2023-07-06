MTV Teases 'Messy' Drama As Sammi and Ronnie Return to Jersey Shore In New Trailer

MTV

New footage from the upcoming season -- debuting in August -- highlights Sammi and Ronnie's returns, a Deena freakout and The Note making an unexpected comeback.

Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola is front and center in the new trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

MTV dropped the sneak peek on Thursday, showing Sammi's return to the show after 11 years away. In the footage, the rest of the cast is "shooketh" at her surprise appearance, as she joins her former costars on a group getaway. "I an't even believe it. Gym, tan, Sam's back," exclaims Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, while Giancola says, "It can't get any better than this."

Sammi's ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, also pops up in the video -- though he's only seen showing up to Mike's home with a handful of sodas and is not spotted in any group situations with his ex or the rest of the group.

In a press release, MTV teased that "things are bound to get a little messy when Mike reveals he's been talking to Sammi's infamous ex," of course referring to Ron. It remains a mystery whether the pair will cross paths, though he was spotted solo at Margaritaville while the rest of the cast was there as well.

Also returning this season: The Note, which Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote to Sammi, informing her of Ron's infidelity, back in Season 2. Watch the trailer to see how Pauly D surprised Giancola with the blast from the past during their vacation.

"After a shocking first half of the season, everyone's favorite 'Shore' family is back to heat things up and for the first time in 11 years, original cast member Sammi 'Sweetheart' reunites with her former housemates," said MTV in its full release. "From the ultimate kick off in Pennsylvania where DJ Pauly D and Vinny orchestrate an epic prank that almost scars the 'meatballs' permanently to Deena taking family trips to the next level at Margaritaville, the 'Shore' family continues to make every moment one to remember."

"And in true 'Shore' fashion, what's a family trip without a little (or a lot) of drama?" the network also teased. "Tensions between Angelina and Jenni from earlier this season continue, while a shocking revelation about Angelina’s father influences Mike to investigate."