JWoww Breaks Down In Tears After Angelina Accuses Her of Ruining Engagement on Jersey Shore Finale

"I think I'm gonna take my mic off, get my kids and leave. I'm not doing this," she said as their feud brings the cast's New Orleans trip to a disastrous end.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley ended the current season of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in tears and shock, after being accused by costar Angelina Pivarnick of ruining her engagement to Vinny Tortorella.

In case you missed it last week, Angelina's boyfriend popped the question at Vinny Guadagnino's birthday dinner during a trip to New Orleans. And while nearly everyone in the cast was shocked at the proposal since the two hadn't been dating long and they had just all just met him themselves, Angelina really honed in on JWoww's reaction -- feeling Jenni and her fiancé Zack showed nothing but "negativity."

Pivarnick was still steaming at the top of the new episode, explaining she was "full-on pissed off" at JWoww, who she felt "ruined another moment for me" following the whole wedding speech debacle. After Angelina vented those frustrations to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, he quickly blabbed to most of his costars -- including Jenni, who was shocked to hear how Pivarnick felt.

The Mediation steps in when Angelina feels like Jenni isn't happy for her 😳 the can't-miss SEASON FINALE of #jsfamilyvacation is tomorrow at 8p on @mtv 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HdBGTbvPm8 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 3, 2023 @JerseyShore

"I'm literally like, I just quit. I was genuinely happy for her last night. I don't know where the f--- this is coming from. I don't know what the f--- I did wrong," she said, confused as ever. "If you took a true snapshot of the room, I'm pretty sure shedded two tears. So if you want to ignore all of that and take a snapshot of another moment, or the fact I was dumbfounded like everyone else, so be it!"

When Mike said he believed the two could still fix things between them, JWoww showed no interest in doing that.

"I don't wanna fix it. I just wanna go home. I wanna take my kids ... I'm over it. I think I'm gonna take my mic off, get my kids and leave. I'm not doing this. I'm not being part of it," she continued. "My mic can be put down and I will go home peacefully. Because this ain't it. She should be happy, everyone's happy for her. You have no idea how angry I am right now and I'm just tired of it."

Jenni said she refused to get "dragged down" into another wedding fiasco, exclaiming she wasn't negative for even "one second" and expressing disbelief this situation somehow became about herself. "I was happy for her. I'm just so sick of being the bad guy," she added, saying in a confessional she was really "trying to put a good effort" into their relationship and felt "totally blindsided" by Pivarnick's feelings.

it's the SEASON FINALE and hopes of a peaceful last day are fading quickly 😬 you don't want to miss tonight's #jsfamilyvacation — 8p on @mtv! 🦆 pic.twitter.com/OZ2iBUYgA8 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 4, 2023 @JerseyShore

She then called a meeting with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese, relaying everything she just heard from Mike. They were both shocked, as they felt JWoww was "genuinely happy" for her in the moment -- and were disappointed Angelina didn't go to Jenni directly with her feelings, instead of venting to Mike instead. At that moment, Pivarnick then walked into the room, oblivious to Jenni's tears.

"I'm sitting here crying because you think I would like not be happy for you," JWoww eventually said, before Angelina explained herself. Saying she "felt a shift" after the proposal, she said she thought both Zack and Jenni's questions for Vinny were negative -- as they wondered how long the two had been dating and how long he had the ring before popping the question. Jenni, Snooki and Deena, however, all felt those were totally normal questions to ask someone -- especially someone they had literally just met.

"You're spiraling in your head. Nothing is negative here. We're asking normal questions I would ask my best friends," said Snooki, as Deena said this situation was "the wedding all over again." In a confessional, Nicole agreed, saying Angelina has a tendency to let things consume her, instead of focusing on the positive. "You're in your own head, Ange," she told her.

"We're trying to get to know someone we just met that proposed to you on our roommate's birthday. Call us curious, because we're trying to get to know someone who just inserted himself into this family," Jenni said in a confessional, before they all again reiterated how "genuinely happy" they were for Pivarnick.

As JWoww continued to get choked up and teary-eyed, Angelina wondered why she was crying in the first place -- saying she wasn't trying to take Jenni down with her comments.

"These are my feelings, stop trying to f---ing take away my feelings," she added after getting some more pushback from her costars. "F--- your feelings, Angelina," Jenni said in a confessional, "you just ruined everything for me. If you want to talk about feelings, choke on those!"

Though JWoww seemed pretty checked out at this point, they all once again agreed to not take their issues with one another to anyone else going forward and instead tackle problems face-to-face in the future. With that, the boys all showed up, before Angelina and Mike started playfully fighting with each other over how he ran his mouth to everyone about her feelings. When Pivarnick noted that she still didn't think Jenni was "okay," her despondent costar said she was "just here."

After Angelina apologized again -- saying she was "very, very sorry if I made you feel hurt" -- Jenni said she just wanted to go home and again started to break into tears.

"I think what it is Ange, it's PTSD from the wedding. We got our trust back and we all said, if we're hurt by each other, we'll go to each other, so with Jenni, she's feeling what she felt three years ago again and feeling like the trust isn't there again," Deena said, laying everything out perfectly. "So I think the friendship you made, it's gonna be tough to get back again."

JWoww clearly agreed, shaking her head affirmatively and adding, "That's it. I'm just sad you felt that way, I would never wish that on anyone, I'm just really hurt right now.

That was about as much closure as they were going to get and they all put on a happy face to take a group photo before heading home. "We're gonna take a picture and act like nothing happened," said Jenni, who wore a Mardi Gras mask for the picture, likely to hide her very puffy eyes.