Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Roasted Online Following Outfit Outrage

Darius Jackson deleted his Twitter amid the backlash, but that didn't stop the memes and viral tweets from pouring in.

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson is feeling the wrath of the internet after criticizing the outfit his other half wore to a recent Usher concert in Las Vegas.

In a series of Twitter posts Wednesday, Jackson -- who shares 4-month-old Leo with the Nope actress -- first reposted a photo of Palmer wearing a sheer black dress over a black bodysuit as she was serenaded by Usher. He added, "It's the outfit tho ... you a mom."

In a followup post, he doubled down on his stance, saying, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is." He concluded, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

He then later deactivated his Twitter account completely.

While Palmer hasn't commented on the criticism or backlash to it directly, she did share more photos of her look to Instagram following Jackson's outrage. "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen [Usher] YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!" she captioned the photos. "Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??"

In the comments, Usher wrote, "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾," while Jameela Jamil praised her dress. Jenni "JWoww" Farley also said she looked hot, Sheree Whitfield commented she was "Flawless in this black number" and Hacks star Hannah Eibinder added, "stunning poised elegant gorgeous perfect."

Fans also praised Keke and dragged Jackson, with comments like, "'i wish i had taken more pictures' ate him up in one chew," "Ke Ke said, '… sorry to that man..' HA," "Keke, keep a baby daddy pressed Palmer," "'You a mom tho' said a random hater I think," and "Tell your nanny stop hating."

"Dalton need to accept that he has a beautiful woman on his side," read another. "Dude made a fuss all over social media over this???? She looks beautiful. Quickest way to lose your girl," said one fan, as another popular comment said, "If he can’t accept the bad ass mommy you are he can eat baby food!"

Things weren't better for Jackson over on Twitter, where Palmer's fans also rallied behind her following his tantrum. See some of the best reactions below!

Like I know you ain't on Keke Palmer's phone plan on Keke Palmer's wifi in Keke Palmer's home watching Keke Palmer's son telling Keke Palmer what Keke Palmer should be wearing as a mother.. BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER! pic.twitter.com/01Oij4CLTl — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) July 6, 2023 @SomaKazima

this man took a private relationship matter with our Beloved Keke public & the Black Twitter Investigation Bureau aired out all his dirty laundry within HOURS🙇🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/F0n4rH7jVa — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) July 6, 2023 @alamanecer

Keke Palmer’s man stepped out there and made the mistake of putting an in-house dialogue out there on social media and #TwitterCSI done pulled every receipt but that man’s immunization records. Tough scene. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 6, 2023 @jemelehill

I think more than anything, seeing Keke fan out over Usher like she is not a celebrity herself was refreshing.



I love that she didn’t play it cool.



This clip shows was honestly elated to just get a selfie.



She is every Black woman in America having fun w/ her girls. pic.twitter.com/qlNS3Ntofs — charlyn | StartingWithToday (@true_charlyn) July 6, 2023 @true_charlyn

Beyoncé will show us ass on ass, give us skin and beauty. And Jay Z will be on some podcast talking about how amazing his wife is and in the stadium cheering her on. Now this jobless low budget patriarch wants to come and stress THEE KEKE PALMER?? — Feminist Witch 🌙 (@DonCorleANN) July 6, 2023 @DonCorleANN

Darius Dalton: Keke they are flaming me on Twitter.



Keke on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/0Cmbquyypo — B E A N Z (@BeanzGotGamez) July 6, 2023 @BeanzGotGamez

The real tea is he’s not mad at Keke’s outfit, he’s mad about Usher but his insecurity wouldn’t let him say that so he thought’d be manlier to police her outfit and assert he’s the man of the house. Meanwhile, he’s a stay at home dad whose only job is working for HER network. — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) July 6, 2023 @msolurin

Respectfully, one father to another, you gotta be cognizant of the lane you’re in.



She’s not “showcasing booty cheeks” so much as she is an icon sharing the stage with an R&B living legend. She is Keke Palmer. You are a Philadelphia Eagles stan acct. https://t.co/2uXjaRkW6Q — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) July 6, 2023 @RaineyOvalle

I expected Nelly and Ashanti levels of crazy when I saw @KekePalmer Keke BD @dvulton tweets but this? Is you sears? Boy bye 🙄 you've posted more scandalous pics/vids of her ya damn self. You out here embarrassing our good sis like this and for whaaaaaat??? pic.twitter.com/0egrDMWDIo — I should've taken the blue pill (@kim_possible042) July 6, 2023 @kim_possible042

"Traditional man" "Man of the house" ON KEKE PALMERS INTERNET?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/YzVhJjfjF4 — YOONGI'S GAY TOE ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@Phil_army1) July 6, 2023 @Phil_army1