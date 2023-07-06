Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Roasted Online Following Outfit Outrage

Darius Jackson deleted his Twitter amid the backlash, but that didn't stop the memes and viral tweets from pouring in.

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson is feeling the wrath of the internet after criticizing the outfit his other half wore to a recent Usher concert in Las Vegas.

In a series of Twitter posts Wednesday, Jackson -- who shares 4-month-old Leo with the Nope actress -- first reposted a photo of Palmer wearing a sheer black dress over a black bodysuit as she was serenaded by Usher. He added, "It's the outfit tho ... you a mom."

In a followup post, he doubled down on his stance, saying, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is." He concluded, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

He then later deactivated his Twitter account completely.

While Palmer hasn't commented on the criticism or backlash to it directly, she did share more photos of her look to Instagram following Jackson's outrage. "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen [Usher] YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!" she captioned the photos. "Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??"

In the comments, Usher wrote, "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾," while Jameela Jamil praised her dress. Jenni "JWoww" Farley also said she looked hot, Sheree Whitfield commented she was "Flawless in this black number" and Hacks star Hannah Eibinder added, "stunning poised elegant gorgeous perfect."

Fans also praised Keke and dragged Jackson, with comments like, "'i wish i had taken more pictures' ate him up in one chew," "Ke Ke said, '… sorry to that man..' HA," "Keke, keep a baby daddy pressed Palmer," "'You a mom tho' said a random hater I think," and "Tell your nanny stop hating."

"Dalton need to accept that he has a beautiful woman on his side," read another. "Dude made a fuss all over social media over this???? She looks beautiful. Quickest way to lose your girl," said one fan, as another popular comment said, "If he can’t accept the bad ass mommy you are he can eat baby food!"

Things weren't better for Jackson over on Twitter, where Palmer's fans also rallied behind her following his tantrum. See some of the best reactions below!

