Keke Palmer Celebrates Postpartum Body, Thanks Baby For Giving Her Curves

Getty

"Hips? NEVER HAD EM'! Boobs? Never had em'! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son," wrote the actress, who welcomed son Leo in February.

Keke Palmer is loving her post-baby body!

On Friday, the actress shared a video on Instagram in which she flaunted her postpartum figure and thanked her newborn son Leo -- whom she welcomed in late February -- for gifting her with curves as well as a larger chest and booty.

"Last time I spoke to y'all, I was letting y'all know that my son cleared my skin up. Skin is still skinning," Keke told the camera. "And now I'm 'bout to let y'all know that he gave me something else."

The "Nope" star then filmed herself in the mirror, posing and showing off her bod while wearing a mini skirt, matching jacket and black corset-like top.

"B-b-b-b-body! Get into, Get into it 'cause period!" Keke said in the footage.

The 29-year-old captioned the short clip, "Hips? NEVER HAD EM'! Boobs? Never had em'! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son. 😭."

Celebrities and fans alike praised Keke in the comment section, sending her sweet compliments.

"That body is BODY-ING! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss.

"Yessssss mom bod 😍😍😍," actress Niecy Nash commented, while "The Little Mermaid" star Chloe Bailey added, "bawdy DOWNNNN."

In late February, Keke welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, whom she began dating in 2021.

The TV personality revealed the exciting news on Instagram on February 27 that she had given birth 48 hours prior. In her announcement post, Keke shared a series of sweet photos and videos of her son's first two days, including two adorable shots of her and Darius' new bundle of joy, whom they named Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson.

Keke revealed her pregnancy while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in December 2022, dropping the bombshell and debuting her baby bump during her monologue.

The following month, the Emmy winner got candid about how pregnancy was positively affecting her skin.

"There's no more of the bumps," Keke said in an Instagram video. "I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank. Period."

"I'm about to be pregnant for the rest of my life," she quipped.