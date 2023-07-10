Brad Pitt Races in Front of British Grand Prix Audience

Getty

"I’m gonna be here until they kick me out because I'm loving it," said Pitt.

Brad Pitt might be an actor, but he's racing in front of real Grand Prix audiences for his next movie.

The actor was seen filming scenes for his new movie with costar Damson Idris for the new Apple Studios Formula 1 film. The actors both donned white racing suits with their fictional team name, APXGP, on the front.

Pitt shot scenes for the film, which involved driving on the official racetrack in front of 140,000 fans in Northamptonshire in the UK.

If you see any spin outs or something that looks like a stall, it's by design!

"I've got to say it’s just great to be here," Pitt shared with Sky Sports. "We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh, time of my life."

"Listen, it’s just all been great," he continued. "I mean the vibe’s amazing, just to get to be a part of it in this way and get to tell our story, everyone has been really cool with us. All the teams have opened the doors for us."

Pitt also noted that the movie is "going to be really good."

"I’m gonna be here until they kick me out because I'm loving it. I think it’s every guy’s dream," he added, before going on to give his own description of the movie.

"Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner. They're the last place team, they're 21, 22 on the grid, they've never scored a point and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensure," he revealed. "Tell you what's amazing about it, you'll see the cameras come out all over the car, the shots you've never seen speed, you've never seen G forces like this, it's really, really exciting."

Pitt, who shared that he has been racing bikes on tracks for 20 years, noted that it was "humbling" to learn how to drive on the track.

"I don't know if you can call mine a hot lap, I call it kind of a warm lap," joked the actor. "I've taken a few tours unintentionally through the grass, it’s been such a high."

Pitt also wanted to address potential criticism from the viewers, saying that any issues they might see are "by design."

"For us I want to say for all the armchairs experts out there you’ve got to give us a little breathing room. If you see any spin outs or something that looks like a stall, it's by design!"

He finally went on to share his respect for the real-life F1 drivers who he worked with while filming.