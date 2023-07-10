Joaquin Phoenix is Riveting as Napoleon in Trailer for New Ridley Scott Biopic

Sony

This epic trailer promises to deliver on awe-inspiring recreations of historical battles while showing Napoleon's rise to power

The first trailer for Napoleon just dropped, which shows Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous emperor of France.

In Ridley Scott's upcoming biopic, audiences get to see multiple sides of the historic figure -- from power-hungry leader to passionate lover of his first wife, Josephine, who is played by Vanessa Kirby.

The action-packed trailer shows Napoleon Bonaparte as he conquers a variety of terrain, including the grand deserts of Egypt, as he takes his role as leader of France and struggles to overtake lands as far as he could imagine.

The large-scale historical drama "captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed," according to the synopsis.