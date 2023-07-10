Shirtless Ryan Gosling Sings 'Just Ken' Power Ballad In New Barbie Music Video

Warner Bros.

"Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?" Ken sings as he has his own existential crisis in the new film.

Looks like Barbie isn't the only one having an identity crisis in director Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action film based on the Mattel dolls.

On Monday, Warner Bros. released a music video for "Just Ken," a power ballad performed by Ryan Gosling's beach blonde himbo and his army of Kens from the new movie.

"I just don't know who I am without you. It's Barbie and Ken. There is no just Ken," he says in the footage to Margot Robbie's titular character, before the La La Land actor starts belting the slow jam.

"Doesn't seem to matter what I do, I'm always #2," he sings. "No one knows how hard I tired, I have feelings that I can't explain, driving me insane."

"All my life, been so polite, 'cause I'm just Ken. Anywhere else I'd be a 10," the lyrics go on. "Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?"

"I'm just Ken, where I see love, she sees a friend. What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?" the track continues. "I'm just Ken and I'm enough. And I'm great at doing stuff. So, hey, check me out, yeah, I'm just Ken. Baby, I'm just Ken."

Throughout the video, Gosling is seen singing shirtless, before he's flanked by a number of different Kens from the film -- including Simu Liu and Scott Evans -- who provide backup.

Also appearing on the track is Slash, who played guitar on the song.

"It was so crazy. [Ryan Gosling is] a huge star of this movie and only has three hours on a Tuesday afternoon to cut the vocals," producer Mark Ronson told Variety. "He just went in and as he started to get warmed up I was like, 'This guy is going to murder this song!' Of course he would."

"I'm so psyched. We worked on it for about a year after he did the vocals," added Ronson. "After I sent him the final version, with Slash on it, he was psyched and satisfied, which is what you want to do when you’re making a sound for someone."

The song will appear on the soundtrack, which also includes new songs from Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Billie Eilish and more.