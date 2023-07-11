Julia Fox Was 'Permanently Banned' From Bloomingdales for Shoplifting

Getty

Julia Fox is opening up about her "full circle" moments in the fashion world that involve her shoplifting past.

While on the red carpet for Something You Said Last Night the actress and model also spoke to ET Canada about the "scars from [her] past."

When the reporter mentioned that she had worn Dsquared2 with the "five finger discount" in her youth, before walking their runway, Fox noted that she has many "full circle" moments in the fashion industry.

"I've had so many full circle moments like that. I actually got caught shoplifting at Bloomingdales and I was 15 and I was permanently banned from the store," revealed the 33-year-old star. "And then like eight years later, I did like a little holiday campaign for them."

"And I remember when I came up, when I walked in in the morning, they asked for my I.D. and I was like, 'Oh my God, are they going to like, look in the system and see that I'm like, bad?' And they whatever they didn't, they let me in," she continued, also speaking on the anxiety she has from these moments in her past.

I still feel like the same little 13 raggedy, 13-year-old.

"But it's like, you know, I still kind of live with that, like trauma. Like, like I still like when I walk by police officers, like, hold my breath and like, look straight ahead," said Fox.

"Like I have so much trauma from being arrested and stuff," shared the model. "But, you know, it's like you still carry those, like, scars from your past. Like, you know, I am, I guess, a different girl now, but I still feel like the same little 13 raggedy, 13-year-old."

Fox is an executive producer on Something You Said Last Night, a film which Fox noted was important for transgender representation in film.

"There's a whole group of people who are dying for a movie like this," she said. "I feel like this is that movie. We want to see trans women existing."

"It doesn't have to be about their trauma, and it doesn't have to be about them going through horrifying things, which obviously is very real in the trans community, but it's really beautiful to see trans love," noted Fox.