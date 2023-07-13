Hayley Atwell Says 'Multiverse of Madness' Cameo Was 'Frustrating'

YouTube

"That doesn't really serve Peggy very well," Atwell says of Captain Carter's live-action debut in the MCU film

Hayley Atwell isn't exactly pleased with how her Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo went down.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress vented her frustrations with the short-lived appearance in the recent MCU film.

"Do you feel like you got your money's worth?" asked Horowitz, referencing Atwell's live-action Captain Carter debut.

"I had much more to do in the What If? animation series, and I loved that in that they've been able to give her just more to do as Captain Carter," responded Atwell.

"So it felt like a frustrating moment in Strange," said Atwell. "She had less to do than what she did before, before she had the shield."

"'I could do this all day,'" she said quoting her character, "and then followed by she's immediately cut in half by a frisbee."

"And the audience being like, 'She can't do it all day. Apparently you can't, so, egg on your face.' That doesn't really serve Peggy very well."

"I'm like, 'That wasn't my choice!'" she added.

In the 2022 Doctor Strange film Atwell's Carter is brutally killed by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch along with the rest of the Illuminati that included John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic.