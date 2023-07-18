Jennifer Lopez Marks One-Year Ben Affleck Anniversary By Teasing Song About Vegas Wedding

Instagram

"Midnight trip to Vegas" is from her forthcoming album "This is Me... Now", a follow up to her 2002 album, "This is Me... Then", which was inspired by Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her one year anniversary to Ben Affleck with a teaser of her new song, "Midnight Trip To Vegas."

The singer and actress posted selfies of herself wearing the dress that she stepped out in for her anniversary dinner with Ben earlier this week.

"One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow," captioned JLo.

She also posted a preview of her new song lyrics via On the JLo, the star's newsletter.

"Then you whispered in my ear / Said let's get out of here / We can disappear tonight," she sings. "What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing."

"Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin' / I’ll pick you up late / We don’t have to wait / Yeah let’s do something crazy," lip synced the singer, per People.

Back in 2022, Lopez and Affleck got married nearly 20 years after their first engagement in 2003. The couple called off their nuptials when they split in 2004 and went on to start families with different people. Ben moved on with Jennifer Garner and welcomed Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 while Lopez married Marc Anthony and had twins Max and Emme, 15.