Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Defend Taking Group Photo with Tom Sandoval: 'People Are So Stupid'

"It, like, still blows my mind that people don't realize we're still filming a show," Lala said while going on an "Instagram Story rant" with Scheana.

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are calling out fans who took issue with them taking a photo with Tom Sandoval following his cheating scandal.

As shown in a video Scheana shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Lala hit back at the "stupid" critics in an "Instagram Story rant," sharing that she, Scheana and a couple of their co-stars simply posed for a group picture with a fan who was celebrating her birthday.

In the video, Lala, 32, and Scheana, 38, were lying in bed watching TV together while on a cast trip to Lake Tahoe.

Holding up the camera, Scheana wondered whether she should go on an "Instagram Story rant," to which Lala replied, "Don't ask me, you know I love a good Instagram Story rant."

Scheana said she doesn't understand why she felt "the need to defend taking a photo with my hand … in the back of someone."

Lala, meanwhile, shared that she finds it mind-blowing that there are people who don't get that the Pump Rules cast members are together because they are shooting their reality show.

"People are so stupid. It, like, still blows my mind that people don't realize we're still filming a show," she said, adding, "And it was that girl's birthday! What are we gonna be like, 'No. Absolutely not.' Like, no, 'Happy birthday, let's take a f---ing picture.' It's called adulting."

Scheana added that she just coincidentally was standing next to Sandoval in the photo.

"We're in a group. We're all here. We hopped in a photo," she explained. "You know what? I happened to be standing where I was standing."

"I take photos with strangers every f---ing day. That's how you take a photo," she said. "I stand like that. I smile. I tilt my head to my good side."

In the shot, below, Scheana and Lala -- along with Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ally Weber and Brock Davies -- posed for a picture with a fan.

The Bravo stars were filming together in Lake Tahoe to support Lisa Vanderpump's upcoming restaurant, Wolf.

In addition to her Instagram Story post, Scheana addressed the apparent backlash over the group photo on Twitter, clapped back at social media users who claimed she had "forgiven" Sandoval after he cheated on his girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix, and had a secret affair with their co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Scheana replied to a Bravo fan account that shared a video of the cast -- including Sandoval -- walking together in Lake Tahoe.

"Is that Sandoval's voice? All is forgiven, I guess," the tweet read, to which Scheana replied, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

When a fan came to Scheana's defense, noting that she always poses for photos, Scheana quoted the tweet, and wrote, "Literally! I’m posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

She also clapped back at a user who claimed "all is forgiven or else you wouldn't be there," saying that Scheana was using Lisa as an "excuse." Scheana replied, "Soooo I shouldn’t be here doing my job!?"

Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa. https://t.co/3l4NS5RPg1 — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) July 19, 2023 @scheana