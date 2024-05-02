Abby Lee Miller Regrets How She Treated Young Dancers As A Teacher

Getty

"Because, no matter how harsh I was on the kid, they weren't going to get it. They just didn't have the talent," the controversial 'Dance Moms' matriarch said, "They didn't have it."

Abby Lee Miller is ripping down the pyramid and expressing her regrets about how she treated her dance students ... kind of.

In a new clip from her upcoming interview on Impact x Nightline, the matriarch of Dance Moms was asked by ABC News' Juju Chang if she could, would she change how she treated her dance students.

"Absolutely. I would," Miller said, before adding that, "Because, no matter how harsh I was on the kid, they weren't going to get it. They just didn't have the talent. They didn't have it."

Miller was then questioned about the wording of her answer by Chang, who wondered whether she regrets it because she was hurting the child's feelings or "because it was pointless."

"No, I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, I want to get them to be better and the best that they can be," Miller responded.

The 58 year old may just have that chance too as Miller is set to make her return to television with a brand new show, Abby Lee Dance With Me!

Miller's "tough love" became known throughout the world when Dance Moms became a sensation almost out of the gate in 2011. However, it didn't deter students from knocking on her door to be trained by the one and only Abby Lee.

Her commands and obvious favoritism, though, have left some of the Dance Moms main cast with "trauma".

Former cast members Chloe Lukasiak, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and Brooke and Paige Hyland sat down with E! and revealed that they all share "a trauma bond," when it comes to their experience with Miller.