Jax Taylor Might Have Accidentally Let Slip Vanderpump Rules Return: 'I Will Bring It'

Former SUR bartender and OG "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Jax Taylor is already associated with a rumored spinoff of the main series shifting focus from partying to domestic life, alongside wife Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

It's looking more and more like Jax Taylor is returning to the Bravo reality television universe in one way or another, and it might just be on "Vanderpump Rules" itself.

Just a few days after he was associated with a reported spinoff of the hit series, Jax is talking about bringing it. The reality star may have just spilled the beans during a life appearance for Ocean Resort's 5th birthday celebration over the weekend.

Following a massive "Scandoval" ratings boost, Deadline reported that "Vanderpump Rules" is expanding with a spinoff that would focus more on domestic life. It would reportedly also feature Jax' wife Brittany Cartwright and their child, as well as fellow oustered cast-member Kristen Doute.

"I'm here to drink, take pictures and talk Vanderpump, and let's do that for a minute, talk Vanderpump, let's just say, I will bring it," Jax told partygoers at Ocean's Resort, per US Weekly. "I will bring it to the people it needs to be brought to. Oh, I said too much, sorry!"

He didn't look too sorry, though, smiling and having a good time, per an insider for the outlet.

Perhaps "Pump Rules" is considering a backdoor pilot type of approach to its upcoming spinoff. The OG cast members could return to the parent series before spinning off into their own stories. And considering they're all still friends, for the most part, we would expect plenty of crossovers from the club scene to the crib scene.

Or it could be that Jax is referring to the spinoff, which would still be part of the "Pump Rules" universe.

Season 11 just kicked off filming, with footage from TomTom featuring several cast members including Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber. While there's no sign of Jax, he could still show up.

Also notably absent were TomTom co-owner, with Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, the two central figures (aside from Ariana Madix) in the cheating "Scandoval" that blew up across the nation.

Raquel is reportedly still in treatment after having checked herself in for mental health reasons after admitting she and Sandoval continued to lie about their relationship timeline at the reunion. Sandoval is currently filming Season 2 of Fox's "Special Forces." In truth, a bit of a break from those two and the rest of the cast is probably a good idea.

Jax and Brittany left the show in 2020 as she was pregnant with their first child. Also booted at the time were Kristen and Stassi Schroeder, for filing a false police report against former cast member Faith Stowers, as well as accusations of making racist comments. Stassi is reportedly not part of the proposed spinoff.

Jax also tweeted that she had committed a crime, but his and Brittany's departure was somewhat muddier as the couple both implied it was their decision to go, and that Bravo had perhaps had some say in their departure statement.