Bobby Lee Recalls Being High and Drunk While Filming with Sarah Jessica Parker

Bobby Lee says his experience on the set of And Just Like That with Sarah Jessica Parker inspired him to become sober.

The actor, 51, appeared on Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson, where he shared his experience on set that led him to sobriety.

"When I was using... this was the most horrifying thing... I was in Hawaii and I was blackout drunk and my agent calls and said 'They need you in New York,'" said Lee. "This is one of the reasons why I'm sober... I remember going [to set on And Just Like That] and being so high and drunk and when I was reading the script I couldn’t even understand what they were saying."

"It was a nightmare. I remember saying this is never going to happen again. … It's insane how our disease gets, you know. That could’ve been a career ender," added the actor, who has been sober for a year and a half now.

Host Rachel Bilson asked if Parker knew that something was going on while they were filming, to which Lee responded, "No... She was leaving to France the next day so I had to [keep filming.]"

Lee is a regular on the show portraying Jackie, Carrie's friend in the reboot of Sex and the City, which premiered its second season earlier this year in June.