Snoop Dogg Cancels Hollywood Bowl Concert In Solidarity With WGA/SAG-AFTRA Strike

Getty

The "Young, Wild & Free" singer originally postponed his LA show to later this year in honor of the strike.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are affecting more than just the film industry.

Snoop Dogg announced Tuesday that he is cancelling his Hollywood Bowl concert set for October in solidarity with those on the picket lines.

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," the rapper told his followers in a post on Instagram.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a real proposal and we can all get back to work," he concluded, adding a series of emojis his caption.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This cancellation comes after the Dogfather artist originally rescheduled the Los Angeles show from late June to October 20 and 21. That initial postponement came amid the WGA strike and the then-ongoing SAG-AFTRA negotiations.

"Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl," he said at the time.

"We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work," the singer said in an Instagram video titled "DOGGYSTYLE 30th ANNIVERSARY POSTPONEMENT."

Writers have been on strike since May, while those in SAG-AFTRA joined the picket lines earlier this month after their negotiations with studios and streamers failed to produce a resolution.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.