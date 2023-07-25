Thomas Haden Church Talks Rumors of Tobey Maguire-Sam Raimi Spider-Man Movie

Everett

"I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo," said the Sandman actor of another 'Spider-Man' movie from director Sam Raimi.

Thomas Haden Church has addressed rumors of a new Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie, and if it happens he wants a cameo!

The actor, who appeared as Flint Marko, aka Sandman, in Raimi's Spider-Man 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, spoke to Comicbook.com about the rumors that the director is involved in another Spider-Man film.

"There's always been some kind of…I've heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo," said Church.

Raimi isn't opposed to doing another Spider-Man film either, especially after he helmed Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," said the director in an interview last year. "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful."

However, the director would still love to work with Maguire again, even if he's not playing the iconic superhero character.

"Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."

Sam Raimi directed the iconic Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000's and made his return to superhero films to direct Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which released in 2022.