"Here's the twist," says the 19-year-old woman from Finland who has become famous for her bikini shots in Greece

Milla Sofia is becoming an internet sensation with her bikinis, exotic locales, and long blonde locks.

There's only one problem, she isn't real.

The online model is completely AI generated, but that doesn't stop her from having over 93.2K followers on her TikTok page.

"I am 19-year old robot girl living in Helsinki. I'm an AI creation," reads her Instagram bio, from which the profile is filled with cleavage-bearing photos and skimpy bikinis, many in front of an AI generated version of Greece.

"Do I qualify as a Greek goddess?" asks one of her videos.

The AI influencer even has her own website, which gives insight into her "virtual realm."

"I am not your ordinary influencer; I am a 19 year old woman residing in Finland, but here's the twist—I'm an AI-generated virtual influencer. As a fashion model, I bring an unparalleled and futuristic perspective to the realm of style," says the site.

There's even an "education" section of the site, which details her "self-adaptive learning and data-driven mastery."

"Being an AI-generated virtual influencer ain't your typical educational path, but let me tell you, I'm always on the grind, learning and evolving through fancy algorithms and data analysis," says the site. "I've got this massive knowledge base programmed into me, keeping me in the loop with the latest fashion trends, industry insights, and all the technological advancements."

"I'm all about that self-improvement game, constantly pushing myself to level up as a fashion model and influencer," it continues. "Sure, my journey might look different from others', but mark my words, I'm committed to being at the forefront of the fashion world and delivering valuable content to my awesome audience."

Videos of Sofia modeling bikinis on TikTok have garnered tens of thousands of likes and a plethora of complementary comments.

The viral account comes amid a conversation over the rise and impact of AI girlfriend chatbots.

The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales recently heard one such bot had "encouraged" a young man who allegedly planned to assassinate the late queen with a crossbow.

While Tara Hunter, the CEO of Full Stop Australia, a domestic violence support group, expressed her concern for these AI girlfriends.

"Creating a perfect partner that you control and meets your every need is really frightening," she told The Guardian. "Given what we know already that the drivers of gender-based violence are those ingrained cultural beliefs that men can control women, that is really problematic."