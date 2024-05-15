Man Murdered Girlfriend Who 'Confronted' Him About 'Secret' Wife, Then Burned & Dumped Body: Cops

Clayton County Police Department

The suspect's mother, brother and secret wife were all arrested for their alleged roles in the young woman's brutal murder, which cops say "turned into a family affair."

A Georgia woman is dead and her boyfriend and members of his family have all been arrested in connection to her brutal murder.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, 23-year-old Briana Winston (inset above) was reported missing by her family on April 1, "after going to her apartment and finding that it had been completely cleaned out by the father of her child and live-in boyfriend, Michale Edwards" (pictured left). Per her family, she was last seen on March 16 and never arrived to work the following day. Her disappearance was deemed "exceptionally suspicious" and later determined to be a homicide.

During a press conference on Monday, Clayton County Police Lt. Ashanti Marbury revealed that a man allegedly involved in the disposal of Winston's body in Tennessee provided a timeline of events after being offered immunity.

Per Marbury, the man confirmed Edwards went to Briana's apartment in the early hours of March 17, where the pair got into an argument. "She confronted him after learning about his infidelity to her, he choked her," said Marbury, before the man said Edwards showed up to his home later that day in his wife Brienna Phillips-Edwards' (pictured right) car and pulled a suitcase containing Winston's body out of the trunk.

The pair, said the unnamed source, then put the suitcase into a burn barrel, "doused" it with accelerant and let it burn all day, "until she was just skeletal remains." The man said they used a shovel to break down the bones, before dividing the remains and dumping them on the side of the highway and in a cemetery.

While in jail for an aggravated stalking charge over an incident also involving Briana, Edwards was allegedly heard in a phone call to Brienna Phillips-Edwards telling her to "burn a pair of shoes and a pair of gloves." Per Marbury, he also said his brother would "assist her with burning these items."

Through the investigation, authorities discovered Michale and Brienna had "secretly married" on January 5, 2024 and "nobody was aware" the two had tied the knot. Edwards is currently being held at Clayton County Jail on numerous charges, including malice murder, felony murder, concealing death, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit crime.

Per Marbury, authorities also obtained arrest warrants for Edwards brother, Keilan Wright, and mother, Ebony Anderson, on charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, after they allegedly helped burn evidence. Brienna was also arrested on charges of party to commission of crime and conspiracy to commit crime, after police police determined she allegedly "provided Michale with a ride to Tennessee and was also well aware of his whereabouts" after the murder.

"It turned into a family affair. He definitely looped everyone into this crime," Marbury said during the presser.