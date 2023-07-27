Video: Man Who Spent $15K on Realistic Collie Costume Greets Other Dogs, Strangers on Walk

YouTube

"I wanted to be an animal and I became a collie," the mystery man captioned this video -- which he noted was certainly "unusual."

A Tokyo man who spent $15,000 on a realistic collie costume has taken his furry suit out into the wild, confusing other canines and pedestrians in the process.

Known only as Toco and running a YouTube page titled "I want to be an animal," the mystery man has been sharing videos for about a year now showing him test out his outrageous costume.

This past week, he posted a new video showing him not only taking the getup outside, but interacting with other humans and their pooch companions while doing it.

"My name is Toco, I wanted to be an animal and I became a collie. This channel will bring you such an unusual video," he correctly captioned the video.

He went on to explain that the footage was filmed in 2022 as part of a feature he did with German TV station RTL. Only some of the video made air and he was later granted permission to post behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot to his own page.

"So I am releasing them to the public! On the day of the interview, they were very kind to me. Thank you very much," he added.

He previously told MailOnline that he wanted to be an animal and had a "desire to transform" since he was a child.

"I thought a big animal close to my size would be good considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog," he explained, noting that collies are his favorite breed. He also noted that when he wears it, he has to be careful about his movements or else "it will not look like a dog."

While he's posted a bunch of videos in his fur-lined get up, he's continued to hide his true identity -- telling the outlet he does not want his "hobbies to be known" to his coworkers.

"They think it's weird that I want to be a dog," he said. "For the same reason why I can't show my real face."