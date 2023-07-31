Author and OWN Star Iyanla Vanzant Announces Death of Youngest Daughter Nisa

Getty

Vanzant received messages of love and support from stars including Leslie Jones and Niecy Nash after her heartbreaking post.

Iyanla Vanzant revealed her daughter, Nisa Vanzant, has died.

The author, self help guru and host of OWN's Iyanla: Fix My Life shared the news on her Instagram page Sunday evening.

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant we are asking for your prayers," read the post. "Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you."

No additional details about her death have been revealed.

The comments for the post were flooded with messages of love, support and sympathy from the 69-year-old's many friends and fans.

"Soooo sorry for your loss will be praying for you," wrote Leslie Jones, while Niecy Nash added, "God’s Grace 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Red Table Talk's Adrienne Banfield Norris also commented, "Sincere condolences to the entire family🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾", before Towanda Braxton wrote, "😢😢😢😢😢"