Three Surfers Dead In Mexico, Man Charged Reportedly Admitted Involvement to Girlfriend

Jesús Gerardo allegedly told his girlfriend he "f--ked up three gringos" in a suspected murder-robbery. Their bodies were found at the bottom of a well, with apparent gunshot wounds.

A man charged with kidnapping three surfers who were found dead in Mexico is expected to be faced with murder charges soon, per multiple outlets.

This comes after, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, a Mexican judge heard in court Wednesday that Jesús Gerardo told his girlfriend he attacked "three gringos." Gerado was identified only by his first and middle names due to the country's law.

Jake Robinson, 30, from Perth, Australia, his older brother Callum Robinson, 33 --who'd moved from Australia to San Diego -- and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, also of San Diego, were last seen on April 27 while they were surfing and camping along the Mexican coast, south of Ensenada.

On Friday, NBC San Diego reported that authorities searching for the missing men found their three bodies at the bottom of a 50 feet well in the Santo Tomas are of Baja California. All three had suffered gunshot wounds.

Gerardo's girlfriend, only known as Ari Gisel, and another man were apprehended for their suspected involvement in the crime, per the BBC. While Ari has not been charged, she was detained last week after police found she had a cellphone believed to belong to one of the victims.

In a witness statement read aloud in court Wednesday, Ari told investigators her boyfriend committed the crime over the tires on the victims' Chevrolet, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

According to the outlet, she claimed Gerardo took her Ford Ranger pickup on April 27, but returned with the victims' car. Ari then said that her partner told her he had "f---ed up three gringos," and told her it was because "they had a lot of money, devices, and the pickup." He also allegedly specified, "I killed them."

Ari claimed, per the outlet, that the suspect said he was going to "get rid of the pickup to Santo Tomás," which is where the victims' vehicle was later discovered burned and without tires.

He reportedly gave the tires to Ari, and told her, "Look what I brought you."

On Tuesday, Jake and Callum's parents made an emotional public statement following their sons' death.

"The world has become a darker place for us," their mother, Debra Robinson, said in a video shared by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Debra and Martin Robinson, who made the statement from the beach in San Diego, also shared their sadness over the death of their sons' friend, Jack.

"We also mourn the loss of [Jack] Carter Rhoad, a close friend. They were young men enjoying their passion of surfing together," Debra added.

After arriving in California from their home in Perth, the couple travelled across the border into Mexico to identify their sons over the weekend.

"Now it's time to bring them home to family and friends and the ocean waves in Australia," the mourning mother said.

The murders brought a crowd of about 500 people to the streets of Ensenada over the weekend, where protesters were heard calling for an increase in security in the area. Some held surfboards with messages including "Australia, we are with you" and "They only wanted to surf, and they executed them."