Parents of Dad Accused of Forcing Son on Treadmill Before Death Testify About Bruises, Video

Addressing the treadmill incident, in which Christopher Gregor forced his son onto the gym equipment after falling off multiple times, the accused's father admitted the 6-year-old boy was "mistreated."

The trial for a New Jersey dad accused of murdering his 6-year-old son continues this week -- with Christopher Gregor's parents testifying in his defense.

On Tuesday, the court heard from David and Carolyn Gregor, who were asked about 6-year-old Corey Micciolo's bruises, the infamous treadmill video at the center of the trial and the day he died.

The boy's father is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, as well as first-degree murder in the death of his son. The endangerment charge stems from an incident on March 20, 2021, where Christopher was seen forcing the boy to use a treadmill, which the child was seen falling off of six times in surveillance footage.

The boy died at the hospital on April 2, the same day he was brought there by his father.

Taking the stand Thursday, David Gregor, Christopher's father, revealed he has not seen the treadmill video and has no intention of ever watching it. Getting choked up, he said, "I don't want to see ... I don't want that to be my remembrance of Corey, that he was mistreated in that single instance on the treadmill."

He also testified about seeing Corey two days after the treadmill incident and asking the child about a bruise on his forehead. He said the boy simply told him, "I fell on the treadmill" -- before saying the child appeared "excited" and "did a lot of running" that day.

Then, on April 2, David said he and his wife got a call from their son saying they were "going to the hospital and that [Corey] was bad." Shortly after, they got another phone call saying the child died. He said the two then went to the hospital, but Christopher was gone by the time he arrived -- despite them telling him not to go anywhere.

As a nurse previously testified, Gregor wasn't in the room when his son was pronounced dead and left the hospital altogether less than 20 minutes later.

When Christopher's mother, Carolyn, took the stand, she also said Corey told them he got bruises from falling on the treadmill.

She added that when they saw the boy on the 22nd, he was fine, running around and "was not traumatized by falling of the treadmill, in my opinion." Like her husband, she has not seen the video.

Recalling his alleged reaction after Christopher's death, Carolyn said their son was "hysterical" over the phone -- and, referring to the boy's mother, said, "What did she do to him?"

"He's screaming on the phone," she testified. "I was so worried because he just was so adamant that something happened when [Corey] was with his mother, something happened to him. I said, 'Chris, don't go there, don’t go to their house, please wait for us.'"

She also said she didn't mention the treadmill incident to police because she didn't think it was important to note at the time.

Prosecutor Jamie Schron previously said during opening testimony that the boy's mother, Breanna, had visitation with Corey on April 1, 2021. While she had him, concerned about bruises on his body, she brought the child to a pediatrician, who sent them to a local hospital. Prosecutors claimed the boy was discharged later that evening and he appeared to have "nothing wrong" with him.

Breanna brought Corey to his father's the next morning and, hours later, his father rushed him to the hospital -- where he was intubated, coded twice and died. Schron said Christopher then "left the hospital and he left Corey," before he was "found" in Tennessee two days later.

Per his autopsy, the child died from blunt force trauma. The defense says Corey's bruises came from the treadmill incident and playing football, while suggesting the child died of sepsis from pneumonia.