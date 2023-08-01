Hollywood Reacts to Angus Cloud's Death, Euphoria Costars Share Tributes: 'Tears Just Won't Stop'

Eddy Chen/HBO

"There was no one quite like Angus," wrote Sam Levinson, while Drake, Alexa Demie, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo, Kerry Washington, Kehlani and more all share tributes to the late actor.

Hollywood is in mourning following the death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud.

The actor's family confirmed his death to TMZ on Monday, with a statement beginning, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

He was just 25.

Cloud was most known for his work as Fez on the HBO show, which was also his Hollywood debut. Following news of his death, a number of his costars and collaborators from the series took to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

In a statement, series creator Sam Levinson said, "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Drake, who is an executive producer on the series, took to his Instagram Story to remember Cloud as a "good soul." Costar Alexa Demie simply shared a broken heart emoji, while Storm Reid wrote, "The tears just won't stop."

Instagram

Javon Walton, who played Ashtray on the series, also paid tribute on Instagram -- sharing a photo of them together and adding, "rest easy brother❤️🕊️" He also shared a photo of them to his Story, with the caption, "Forever family."

Colman Domingo, meanwhile, posted a cast photo to his page and captioned it, "And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace."

In the comments of Domingo's post, Natasha Lyonne, Leslie Grace and Jurnee Smollett all left messages of support. His Fear the Walking Dead costar Alicia Debnam-Carey also wrote, "I'm so sorry," while Kim Dickens added, "Unthinkable, I’m so sorry, sending love ♥️"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In his tribute, Ross Butler posted a photo he "never got to send" to Cloud, showing the actor in the snow.

"One of many. Or maybe I did and you didn't get em because you were never on your phone. You were always looking outward, quietly trying to fit some pieces together," he continued. "Wherever you are, I hope you figured it out. Love you man."

In a lengthy post, Kehlani also mourned his loss on Instagram. "Sat for a long time. u f---ed the whole world up, but you really f---ed everybody at home up. it's a deep one. not too many words when it's this close to home. not many words when it's a bigger conversation. i ain't got much more to say except the real person was more complex & more solid than a tv character," she wrote. "that person deserve to be remembered in totality. hugging all my patnas from back home.. direct your prayers towards his mother, his family. love you brudda. energy never dies. long live you 🫀"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gigi Hadid, who worked with Cloud on a Ralph Lauren campaign, saying that while they only worked together "a couple of times," she was "instantly drawn to his kind, gentle spirit." She added, "My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace."

"Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show," Questlove wrote in his post. "Love to his entire family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud"

On her Stories, Jordyn Woods said Cloud was "such a rare soul," saying the two became friends "instantly" and adding, "You will be missed."

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also shared a Story in which he wrote, "This breaks my heart. May he RIP," while Shaun White shared a picture of them together and wrote, "Man I'm heartbroken RIP."

Yara Shahidi commented, "Heartbreaking Rest In Peace," Vinny Guadagnino wrote "Damn RIP" to his Story, while Rosie O'Donnell shared, "💔💔😞 dear god not fair 25 and so gifted … #anguscloud #RIP"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Twitter, Rachel Zegler reacted by writing, "please remember how loved you are. this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. there are reasons to stick around. and this world needs you. oh, angus. we celebrate you."

Other stars to post tributes to Twitter include Kerry Washington, Chloe Bailey, Kevin McHale, Kim Cudi -- who wrote "This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in the business" -- and Danny Ramirez.

See their messages below:

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023 @ChloeBailey

This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck https://t.co/MMckGXu0P6 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 31, 2023 @KiDCuDi

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023 @rachelzegler

Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️ — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023 @DannyRamirez