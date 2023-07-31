Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Eddy Chen/HBO

"We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family said in a statement.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died. He was just 25.

The actor's family confirmed his death to TMZ on Monday, with a statement beginning, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud's breakout role as Fezco on the HBO series was also his Hollywood debut, a role he landed after a casting agent approached him on the street; Cloud was working at a restaurant in Brooklyn at the time.

According to an interview Cloud did with The Hollywood Reporter, his character was initially "supposed to die in the first couple episodes" of the series, but series creator Sam Levinson kept him around.

Fez's storyline with Maude Apatow's Lexi became a fan favorite, though his future on the show was unclear following a Season 2 finale which saw him get shot in the stomach during a SWAT raid. While Euphoria has been renewed for a third season, it hasn't yet been filmed.

In a statement, HBO said, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Cloud's costar Javon Walton, who played Ashtray on the series, also paid tribute on Instagram -- sharing a photo of them together and adding, "rest easy brother❤️🕊️" He also shared a photo of them to his Story, with the caption, "Forever family."

Cloud also appeared in music videos for Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD and Becky G and Karol G. He was attached to star in an upcoming monster film from Radio Silence, due in theaters April 2024.