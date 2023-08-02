Gal Gadot Says Wonder Woman 3 with James Gunn & Peter Safran Is Being Developed

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," she told ComicBook.com. "It's so close to and dear to my heart."

Good news, Wonder Woman fans!

After several DC actors were forced to say goodbye to their superhero characters following the changing of the guard at DC Studios, it appears fans haven't seen the last of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, according to the actress.

While promoting her new Netflix movie, Heart of Stone, with ComicBook.com, Gadot -- who has portrayed the golden lasso-wielding demigoddess in two solo films as well in other DCEU projects -- revealed she's developing a Wonder Woman 3 with DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," she said. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Gadot's future as Wonder Woman was up in the air after it was reported in December that Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 script, co-written with DC Comics superstar scribe Geoff Johns, had been rejected. Jenkins wrote and directed Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

According to the Hollywood Reporter at the time, the new team atop DC Studios (Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, along with Gunn and Safran) told Jenkins the script no longer fit with their plans for the line.

However, nothing was said about whether or not Gadot would no longer be playing Wonder Woman in Gunn and Safran's new comic book universe, until now.

It's worth noting that Gunn, Safran or Warner Bros. have yet to confirm Gadot's comments about a third Wonder Woman film being in the works.

Meanwhile, also during her interview with ComicBook.com, Gadot sh