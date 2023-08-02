These 17 Celebrities Have Helped Raise Over $15 Million for SAG-AFTRA Relief Amid Strike

Getty

Following The Rock's lead, a number of A-list stars have put money toward those "facing tremendous economic hardship" -- with Meryl Streep saying stars must "stand together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession."

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are showing their support for actors facing financial hardship amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 14th, effectively shutting down Hollywood as they joined the Writers Guild of America in protesting what they say are unfair wages and treatment.

This is the first time in 60 years the two unions have protested at the same time -- bringing almost every television and film set to a screeching halt. The unions are striking for better pay, streaming revenue, and transparency surrounding the use of artificial intelligence.

According to an announcement from SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance, $15 million has been raised in the past three weeks alone for its Emergency Financial Assistance Program, a program they hope will "bring aid and hope to thousands of journeymen actors facing tremendous economic hardship."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was one of the first to publicly make a seven-figure donation to the cause, an amount SAG-AFTRA Foundation executive director Cyd Wilson said had the potential to help thousands of actors.

In his statement Wednesday, Vance revealed 16 other stars -- or in some cases, couples -- who have made donations of $1 million or more.

Vance said both Clooney and Streep stepped up by sending "emails, and many calls to action rallying others to give generously."

"I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line. In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath," Streep said in a statement. "We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession. I am proudest of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to fund the Emergency Financial Assistance Program."

Added Clooney: "We stand ready to get back to the table and make a fair deal with the AMPTP. Until then, I'm proud to be able to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and my fellow actors who may be struggling in this historic moment. We've stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it's time for our generation to give something back. I can't thank Courtney enough for his determination in putting this effort together by shedding light on the human toll happening right now, and how we can work together to alleviate some of the pain and suffering."