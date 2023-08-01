Arrowverse Stars Call Out Stephen Amell After He Slammed SAG-AFTRA Strike

Getty

Fellow actors and fans are calling out Stephen Amell for his comments on the Hollywood Strike

Stephen Amell is under fire for his comments about the SAG-AFTRA strike, in which he shared his disdain for the boycott.

While appearing at Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina, the actor spoke out about the current strike, per Deadline.

"I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don't," said the actor. "I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I'm on [Heels], that premiered last night, I think it's myopic."

SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 14th, effectively shutting down Hollywood as they joined the Writers Guild of America in protesting what they say are unfair wages and treatment.

This is the first time in 60 years the two unions have protested at the same time -- bringing almost every television and film set to a screeching halt. The unions are striking for better pay, streaming revenue, and transparency surrounding the use of artificial intelligence.

Amell's comments have garnered backlash from both fans and his fellow Arrowverse cast members.

The Flash star Matt Letscher tweeted in response to Amell's comments, writing, "Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactic we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes!"

Amell's Arrow co-star Kirk Acevedo also tweeted out against his comments, simply writing, "This f---ing guy🙄."

Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…. #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong — Matt Letscher (@MattLetscher) August 1, 2023

The rest of the Arrowverse Cast at Stephen Amell



pic.twitter.com/84NtnulGfg — 𝓜ari 𝓣hee 𝓜unch (@ThatMariQuinn) August 1, 2023 @ThatMariQuinn

The virgin Stephen Amell vs the Chad Grant Gustin

St*phen Am*ll should probably shut his mouth about the strike unless he wants me to send SAG-AFTRA a clip where he talked about his show at a convention the weekend AFTER the strike was called.

Stephen Amell, you have failed this union.

Stephen Amell joining Shatner in the "My character would beat my ass in an Applebee's parking lot" club