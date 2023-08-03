Marc Maron Calls Men Crying About Greta Gerwig's 'Masterpiece' Barbie 'Insecure Babies'

Getty/Warner Bros.

Many conservatives have lashed out against Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," which set Marc Maron off in a new TikTok video where he called the film a "f---ing masterpiece" and those whiners "a bunch of f---ing insecure babies."

As for the film itself, Maron described it in equally colorful language, calling it "a f---ing masterpiece." He quick added, "I don't throw that word around lightly, but, Jesus Christ!"

The comedian and podcaster admitted that he wasn't actually all that enthused about seeing the film, but was blown away when he finally did. He praised the film for "thoroughly explaining feminist ideas in a way that’s funny."

"And the comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative is right-wing bulls---. It's so embarrassing for them," Maron said.

"I mean, so embarrassing for them," he added. "Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f***ing insecure babies."

Director Gerwig addressed the backlash the film has received since its July 21 premiere. In an interview at the time with the New York Times, Gerwig agreed, "Certainly, there’s a lot of passion. My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men."

Her comments came on the heels of right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro going so far as to burn Barbies in a 43-minute YouTube video where he described the film as a "flaming garbage heap of a film."

The film has also been lambasted by conservative politicians and pundits on Fox News, like Raymon Arroyo who called it "insidious" and Matt Gaetz, who called for a boycott of the film after attending its premiere.

Despite the outrage, Barbie continues its dominance on the big screen, with Deadline reporting it could reach $1 billion globally by Monday at the latest. It also is projected to top the domestic box office for a third week with an estimated $55 million.