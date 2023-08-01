Barbenheimer Breaks AMC Box Office Records

Getty

Barbie and Oppenheimer have proven to be an unstoppable duo leading to AMC's most successful week in their 100 year history

Cinema is back and better than ever – and the proof is in the weekend numbers.

AMC Theaters earned its highest revenue in admissions in a single week, with ABC News reporting the week of July 21 to July 27 as a record-breaking week since the company's founding in 1920, over 100 years ago.

This history-making success can be attributed to the release of major films Barbie and Oppenheimer, also widely known as the phenomenon "Barbenheimer."

Barbie has raked in $351.4 million domestically and $423.1 million overseas with a global box office tally of $774.5 million after just two weeks in theaters. While within the same time frame Christopher Nolan's biopic earned $174.6 million domestic and $226.3 million overseas for a global haul of $400.4 million.

"Barbenheimer" weekend would mark AMC's busiest weekend since its reopening after the pandemic forced a worldwide closure of theaters in 2020. The film duo set records for over 65 U.S. AMC locations, including 13 theaters throughout Los Angeles.

In a news release posted on the AMC website, AMC chairman Adam Aron commented on the chain's overwhelming success, saying, "The monumental success of Barbie and Oppenheimer has the entire movie and movie theaters industry abuzz, with discussions of new records and new benchmarks being realized seemingly wherever you turn."

He continued, noting, "Our appreciation extends to so many of our friends in Hollywood for releasing all the many hit movies that have graced our theatres, especially over the past few months."