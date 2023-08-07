Sandra Bullock's Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57 After Private Health Battle

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, has died at the age of 57.

Randall's family released a statement to People on Monday, sharing that the photographer had died over the weekend after a private battle with ALS.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," the statement read. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," they concluded, signing the message, "His Loving Family."

Randall first met Bullock when he was hired to photograph her son Louis's birthday in 2015.

The relationship swiftly became serious and they made one of their first public outings as a couple at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.

Bullock went on to raise her two children — 13-year-old Louis and 10-year-old Laila — with Randall along with his daughter.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock shared on a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

In that same episode she talked about how good of a person Randall was.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have," Bullock said. "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

"I'm stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, 'You're saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing."