Sandra Bullock Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Acting

Getty

"I need to be in the place that makes me happiest."

Sandra Bullock has revealed that she's taking a break from acting.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress -- who is promoting her new film, "The Lost City" -- opened up about why she's decided to take a temporary hiatus from Hollywood.

"Right now -- [I] don't know how long that'll be -- I need to be in the place that makes me happiest," said Bullock, who is mom to 12-year-old son, Louis, and 10-year-old daughter, Laila.

"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work and it's a 24/7 [job]," she continued. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's it."

The Oscar winner added that she's not sure "how long or how short" her break will be, but said it's "where I'm gonna be for a while."

When asked what "momtivities" she's "looking forward to the most," Bullock quipped, "You know, "Servicing their every need. Their social calendar."

"[There are] extra steps you have to take 'cause we're still in the pandemic," she added. "All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic. So know their children will return without Covid when they've come to our house. So I'm on them all the time."

Bullock also shared that her kids will attend their first-ever premiere soon and will see "The Lost City," the action-adventure romantic comedy in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt and more.

"I've never had them come to a premiere -- they'll backdoor it -- though Laila really wants to be on the carpet, and I was like, 'It's not happening.' They get to see it and they all get to invite a friend. This will be the first time out of this sort of dark cloud of the pandemic that they get to feel some kind of feeling of normalcy."