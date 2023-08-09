Riley Keough Ate Peanuts Before Kissing Scene With Highly Allergic Andrew Garfield, Shut Down Set

Everett

Riley Keough has revealed she inadvertently shut down the Under the Silver Lake set when she ate peanuts before she was supposed to kiss costar Andrew Garfield, who is very allergic to the food.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, the actress opened up about how the situation was "actually very stressful."

"I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew," revealed the actress.

"And the makeup lady was like, 'Are there peanuts in that?' And I was like, 'I think. I don't know.' She ran away and got a producer who was a friend of mine."

"The producer came in and was like, 'Riley, Andrew's very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down,'" continued Keough.

"It shouldn't have been at craft, and I don't know why they're on set," she added. "It was just kind of like, 'Oh f--k, that's crazy.' But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea."

Keough and Garfield starred together in A24's Under the Silver Lake in 2018, the neo-noir movie from director David Robert Mitchell.